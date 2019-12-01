Nana Addo to address nation on December 17 referendum tonight

President Nana-Akufo-Addo will address the nation on December 17 referendum on this evening.

The December 17 referendum, which has courted more controversy as it approaches, is to decide on an amendment to of Article 55 (3) of the constitution to enable political parties to sponsor candidates during local level elections.

In the heat of the controversy, there have been calls for the referendum to be cancelled.

Deputy Minister of Information Pius Hadzide earlier noted that the government had taken note of the concerns and proceeded to hold more consultations.

After these consultations, the deputy Minister said the President would take a final decision on the referendum .