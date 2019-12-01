Nana Addo to begin three-day tour of Greater-Accra Region on Monday

President Nana Akufo-Addo will resume his nationwide tour of the country, with a three-day working visit to various parts of the Greater-Accra Region on Monday.

During the tour, the President is expected to inspect ongoing works, commission completed projects and cut the sod for new projects to commence. He will also hold interactions with the Chiefs and peoples of the region, as well as interact with students and tutors at selected educational institutions.

Whilst at Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, President Akufo-Addo will interact with the Chiefs and people of the area at Amanfrom; and depart to the Amasaman constituency to meet and interact with the Chiefs and people of Ga West, Ga North and Ga Central at Nsakina.

At Pokuase, in the Trobu Constituency, he will inspect the progress of work at the site of the Pokuase Interchange and proceed to Dome to inspect work on Dome Road-Atomic road to Taifa Junction in the Dome Kwabenya constituency.

He will, later in the day, visit an affordable house project being undertaken by the State Housing Company, and a three-Storey Court Complex all at Frafraha in the Adenta Constituency. He will round-up the day's activities in Madina Zongo where he will commission the Madina Zongo Astro Turf, where the senior national football team, the Black Stars, last trained before their AFCON fixture with Sao Tome.

Day-two of the President's tour will begin in Odododiodio, where he will interact and distribute outboard motors to fisherfolks at a durbar in Ga Mashie. He will also walk through Kantamanto to Makola and Okaishie to meet with the membership of the Ghana Union Traders Association and the Traders Union. At Old Fadama, the President will cut the sod for the construction of a hostel for Kayayei, in fulfillment of a manifesto pledge.

At Ablekuma South, President Akufo-Addo will interact with tutors and students of St. Mary’s SHS, and inspect of ongoing works under the Senior High School Intervention Project. He will also inspect the Odawna Sahara Storm Drain Project, and cut the sod for the construction of a Science-based Senior High School near the Weija Treatment Plant in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency to end the second day of the tour.

The final day of the tour will begin with an inspection of the Railway Track Construction from Afienya to Ashaiman. He will cut the sod for construction of a Sea Defense Project at Prampram, in the Ningo-Prampram constituency, and proceed to Tema East where he will meet and interact with clearing agents at the Tema Harbour, and also visit the workshop for retrofitting and repairing of coaches in the Tema West constituency.

At Teshie, President Akufo-Addo will inspect the progress of work on the LEKMA road, and pay a courtesy call on the La Traditional Council to commiserate with them on demise of the late La Mantse.