01.12.2019

Photos of GRA Head Office Annex on fire

By MyJoyOnline
GENERAL NEWS

On Sunday morning, the office of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Head Office Annex at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area, caught fire.

According to eyewitnesses reports, smoke was seen coming from the top floors of the building around 9:00 am.

Although the cause of the fire is not known, fire service personnel are fighting to put off the fire.

The fire has already ripped off portions of the roofs of the offices it hit. Glass windows have also been shattered.

Six fire tenders and a turntable ladder are currently being used by the personnel to douse the flames, Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba reports.

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ellis Robinson Oko, told Maxwell that firefighters have the situation under control.

See photos of the incident below:

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

body-container-line