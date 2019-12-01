Gender Ministry Welcomes LNAP Endorsement By Liberian Cabinet

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection welcomes the unanimous endorsement of the Liberia National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (LNAP) by the Liberian Cabinet under the stewardship of the Feminist-In-Chief H. E. George Manneh Weah, President, Republic of Liberia.

The Ministry views the endorsement on Monday, November 25, 2019 as a compass to achieving among others: the UNSCR 1325 on Women, Peace and Security and subsequent resolutions that strengthen and support UNSCR 1325; CEDAW General Recommendation 30 on Women in Conflict Prevention and the prevention of relapse into conflict and all forms of structural and physical violence against women and girls as well as participation of women and girls in decision-making processes related to the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts, humanitarian action and countering terrorism.

The Liberia National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security recognizes that though Liberia has succeeded in ensuring a peaceful transition, it faces continued peacebuilding challenges as many of the root causes linked to the civil wars remain unaddressed.

The LNAP acknowledges that existing structural barriers to women’s participation in peace and security processes include: weak and inadequate representation of women in national and local decision-making processes;

insufficient and unequal access to natural and economic resources; strengthening of gender discriminatory relations within the society and family, and a poorly developed community infrastructure, which tend to increase feminization of poverty – creating barriers to women’s participation in all spheres of public life and activities.

LNAP also seeks to address human rights abuses, high rates of Sexual and Gender Based Violence and insufficient access to social justice, the discrimination of Liberian women and girls against political, social and economic spheres, particularly due to traditional practices and strong gender stereotypes.

The Ministry is excited that the endorsement by Cabinet will now ignite the full implementation of all five (5) pillars as enshrined within the LNAP.

These pillars which include: Prevention, Protection, Participation, Relief & Recovery and Coordination and Accountability are all geared towards eliminating all forms of structural and physical violence against women and girls and the full participation of women and girls in decision making processes as well as building their capacity to maximize their full potentials.

Gender sees the endorsement as an energizer that seeks to reinvigorate its ongoing nationwide outreach on ending the menace of rape and all forms of violence that continues to threaten the livelihood of women and girls.

It can be recalled that in 2009 the Government of Liberia rolled out the first phase of the Liberia National Action Plan that ran from 2009-2013. It was the first of its kind in a post-conflict Country and continues to be example of the Country's commitment to enduring peace and stability.

This second phase of LNAP which runs from 2019-2023 is fully aligned to key national policies and strategies, namely: the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, the revised National Action Plan on GBV (NAP-GBV) 2018-2023, and the NGP (2018-2022) amongst others. It addresses the government’s priorities regarding its WPS agenda and includes recommendations from towards a reconciled, peaceful and prosperous Liberia: A Strategic Roadmap for National Healing, Peacebuilding, and Reconciliation (2013-2030), Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Liberia (2008) and the Action Plan for the Implementation of Recommendations arising out of the New Review of Progress on the Implementation of the Liberia National Action Plan for UNSCR 1325 (2015).

Receiving the endorsed copy of the document, Gender Children and Social Protection Minister Williametta E. Sayder-Tarr thanked her colleagues Ministers and commended the Feminist-In-Chief, H.E. George Manneh Weah - for his affirmative and political will exhibited towards creating lasting peace, and the promotion of women's active and meaningful participation in peacebuilding.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection extends her appreciation and gratitude to the various Agencies of Government, Civil Society Organizations, the United Nations, and other Partners, whose contributions have made this National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security possible. Special thanks to UN Women, the Swedish Embassy and the Peacebuilding Fund for their technical inputs and financial support.

The Ministry particularly is grateful to Justice and Defense Ministries for their indelible contributions to the formulation of LNAP and all women serving in para and non para military institutions for their service to Country. Gender further acknowledges contributions made by women’s groups, the women from the Peace Huts, the local NGOs, Faith-Based Institutions, Traditional Leaders, County Authorities and the International NGOs for their insightful contributions.