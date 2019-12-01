Akatsi South MP Celebrates Avenortutudoza Festival With Constituents

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor has joined the people of Akatsi South to celebrate this year's Avenortutudoza festival.

Avenortutudoza festival is celebrated in Akatsi South constituency in the Volta region to unite and work towards the development of the constituency.

The Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor seized the opportunity to commend the organizers of the festival and the residents of Avenor for the colourful celebration.

The MP, who is the top financier of Akatsi All-Stars, the division 2 team in the Akatsi South Constituency has received a medal after his team was given a trophy.

He further commended the Paramount chief, Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI and all opinion leaders for taking part in their just ended Parliamentary Primaries.

He donated Ghc15,000.00 for the construction of Avenor chief palace.