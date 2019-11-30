ModernGhanalogo

30.11.2019 General News

Akufo-Addo, Otumfuo, Kufuor Attend Prempeh College’s 70th Anniversary

By News Desk
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (left) in a chat with President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo and former President John Agyekum Kufuor, have attended the 70th anniversary celebration of the Prempeh College.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has also participated in the celebration.

The celebration was held on Saturday, 30th November, 2019, in Kumasi.

” 70 years of existence is worthy of commemoration, and I wish Prempeh College many more years of continued educational excellence, in service to God and country,” President Akufo-Addo said.

—Daily Guide

