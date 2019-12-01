Gov’t Will Continue To Position Ghanaian Children For Next Industrial Revolution – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the Government of President Nana Akufo-Addo will continue to support the education of Ghanaian children.

According to him, Government will continue to work hard in positioning Ghanaian children with policies and programmes to enable them take advantage of the next industrial revolution.

He made the announcement while delivering a speech as the Guest of Honour at the 70th Anniversary and 50th Speech and Prize Giving Day of Labone Senior High School (SHS) in Accra on Saturday, 30th November, 2019.

He congratulated former and current students of Labone SHS.

“70 years in the life of an educational institution is no mean feat, producing many great men and women whose contributions have helped develop our dear nation Ghana,” he said.

BY Melvin Tarlue