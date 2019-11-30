Fire Destroys Tissue Paper Factory In Budumburam

Fire has gutted K.T Investments, a tissue paper manufacturing company located at Gomoa Budumburam in the Central Region.

The incident which occurred Saturday afternoon, completely burnt down the facility including its warehouse, Adom News Seth Ankomah Adjei reported Saturday.

Three fire tenders called to the scene could not bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown but some persons who spoke to Adom News said they heard a sudden explosion around 1:30pm which was accompanied by plumes of white smoke etched against the sky.

According to the reporter, there are fears that over 600 persons who are currently engaged at the factory, could become jobless following the inferno.

A worker at the company, which produces Koko Toilet Paper, explained how the fire started in the following video.

—Myjoyonline.com