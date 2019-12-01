U/E: GHS holds cross-border meeting with health officials from Burkina Faso, Togo

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) Directorate in the Upper East Region has engaged health officials from neighbouring Burkina-Faso and Togo in a cross-border discussion on the management of potential epidemic diseases.

Speaking to Citi News, the Upper East Regional Deputy Director in-charge of Public health, Dr. Josephat Nyuzaghl said, even though his outfit was not expecting any disease outbreak, the service was trying to be proactive

“Nobody can tell when exactly an outbreak will happen, it is always better to prepare even in the inter-epidemic period when the region is calm. This engagement will allow the participating countries to strategize, plan together and share contacts for easy communication and coordination”.

“Emergency preparedness is critical in health service delivery to avert deaths and morbidities emanating from health conditions that could have been handled without mortalities.

Dr. Nyuzaghl indicated that the initiative will also consolidate the gains of strict health screening of foreigners into the country at various entry borders of the region for prompt identification and treatment of any disease.

He was optimistic that, the meeting will strengthen the health systems of the three countries in their quest to prevent and better manage disease outbreaks.

Dr. Nyuzaghl further advised residents to urgently report symptoms of CSM to the nearest health centre for immediate treatment.

“Members of the public must pay attention to the symptoms of CCM, which include fever, neck pain, headache among others and report time to the health center for treatment to avoid preventable deaths”.