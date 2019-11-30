Zanetor inspects drainage projects

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korle constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, on Wednesday embarked on a field trip to assess progress of work on the ongoing construction of drains around the Odawna Garages area.

The MP was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Korle Klottey Municipality, Nii Adjei-Tawiah and engineers working on the project and their teams.

As part of the ongoing works to ameliorate the effects of flooding in the area, the storm drains in the area are also being dredged. They inspected the drains all the way to the Sahara Park, with the plan to dredge the surrounding storm drains.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress of work being done, and urged the contractor to ensure that the works are completed on schedule.

During their tour of the area, the MP also noted the need for the construction of speed ramps to prevent over-speeding of vehicles.

The team also noticed the need for replacement of some culverts which left pedestrians exposed to danger. When water levels rise, people can hardly see the holes, and injure themselves.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago during a Town Hall Meeting organised by Dr. Zanetor A. Rawlings, the Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, assured the residents that work will soon begin on the construction of drains in the community.