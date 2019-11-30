NAB Vows To Hunt 'Mushroom' Institutions Honoring Fake Doctorate Degrees

The National Accreditation Board has said it will soon hunt for mushroom institutions that are conferring honorary doctorate degrees to people in the country.

According to the board, some of these institutions have not been accredited and therefore has no power to conferred such honorary titles to people.

Speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM’s Antwi Boasiako after a day media seminar in Kumasi, the Executive Secretary of the board, Dr Kingsley Nyarko said, ”even those who had been honoured by accredited institutions are not supposed to use the title 'Dr'.”

He urged the media houses and the general public to stop addressing those people as such as he said, his outfit is presently seeking legal backing to prosecute institutions and persons behind the award of this fraudulent honors.

Dr Kingsley Nyarko expresses fear that, "if care is not taken, very soon people will stop paying for enrollment in accredited institutions for this titles but rather pay monies to these mushroom institutions to conferred on them.”

Dr Nyarko called on directors of this unaccredited Tertiary level institutions as well as media schools operators should stop admitting students into these schools because is against the law.

He urged them to visit the office of the National Accreditation Board for registration.