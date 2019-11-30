AIT Holds Science, Technology Innovation Expo In Accra

The Accra Institute of Technology (AIT), a leading technology-focus private University; ranked the top private university in Ghana by Ghana Tertiary Awards, held its 2019 Edition of the Science, Technology and Innovation Expo (STI Expo) at the University’s Knowledge City Campus, Kokomlemle, Accra on Friday, 29th November 2019.

The event, chaired by Professor. Benjamin Aggrey Ntim the Associate Dean of Innovations and Industrial Partnerships, had in attendance members of faculty, staff and students of AIT; industry players; student delegates from selected schools and institutions, like Achimota School, St. Thomas Aquinas, Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and the Center for Scientific and Industrial Research, as well as some members of the AIT alumni.

The Director of Ministry of Trade and Industry, Dr. John Hawkins-Asiedu represented the Minister of Trade and Industry and delivered the keynote address on his behalf.

The AIT STI EXPO is an annual event organized for AIT students to showcase their final year projects to the public. The AIT EXPO is organized in partnership with Industry and Commerce.

The exhibits are the output of the research projects of the students of the various schools of the university namely: Advanced School of Systems and Data Studies (ASSDAS), School of Advanced Technologies and Engineering Sciences (SATES) and AIT Business School (ABS).

The event which took place today is an annual showcase of AIT student research and innovation. The day-long program featured presentations on current research from final year students drawn from the fields of Engineering, Information Technology and Business on advancements and innovations; student pitch and project plan competitions, which confer invaluable experience about the startup process to teams of graduating seniors; and an afternoon exhibition of Senior Design Projects, the capstone of the AIT undergraduate experience.

Accra Institute of Technology aspires to be a cradle of excellence in science, technology, and innovation. The University trains the next generations of entrepreneurs and innovators to forge their dreams and new ideas into products and services that address societal challenges and make a real difference.

Entrepreneurial experiences are woven throughout AIT’s unique curriculum, providing skills in design, teamwork, project management and business in partnership with leading industry and government collaborators.

Among the projects exhibited are Portable DC refrigerator using a thermoelectric cooler; Automatic door lock-to-activate control switch using conventional device; Blacklisted reckless driver’s verification system; Coin based water dispensing machine; An Android Application For Vehicle Maintenance (E-Mechanic); Electronic Registration With Biometric Data; The Impact Of Mergers And Acquisitions On Ghana's Banking Sector (A Case Study Of UT Bank And Societe General) among other creative innovations.

According to Professor Benjamin Aggrey Ntim, of AIT, with the rapid pace of growth and advancement in technological knowledge and expertise, there was the need to place emphasis on the practical aspects of education with the view of bridging the gap between industry and academia.

He further stated that the curricula of AIT do not only include regular classroom teaching and online learning activities but also incorporate site visits to various industries, hydropower plants, rural communities where students observe, learn and try to solve their existing problems. The students are also placed in various industries for training on the job before they qualify to receive their graduation certificates.

The representative of the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. John Hawkins-Asiedu in his speech underscored that the process of globalization and liberalization, has made the integration of science and technology in the operation of businesses an imperative.

He stated that modern Science, Technology and Innovation altering the pace of international trade and economic development and has therefore become the focus of all countries. He added that this has made it possible for emerging nations of today to telescope into the future economic and social development.

It has indeed become the primary engine of growth and provides the key to unlocking any country’s potential through wealth creation, improvement of the quality of life, real economic growth, and transformation in any society.

He concluded by congratulating AIT for such an innovative idea of the STI Expo and urged Faculty Members, Students and Individuals of the Accra Institute of Technology to make it a priority to make research findings public for commercialization. This, he said, will aid the Ghanaian business community to pick and develop products from them on commercial bases for economic development and prosperity.

The inspection of the various projects by the judges and then all participants in attendance culminated in the declaration of the results of the competition and the presentation of the awards. The event was brought to a close by the chairman’s closing remarks.