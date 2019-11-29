Hawa Koomson commissions durbar grounds for Odupon-Ofaakor

The Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson has commissioned a new Durbar Grounds at Odupon- Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

The 'Nai Odupong Awushie Tetteh II' Durbar Grounds, commissioned on Thursday is one of the projects under the flagship '$1 Million per constituency' policy of President Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP administration.

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony, the Awutu Senya East legislator revealed that commissioning of the project is a dream come true.

Madam Koomson said it had always been her dream to do something for the traditional rulers.

She explained that “similar projects under the policy which was initiated to bridge the developmental projects gap is being carried out in all the existing 275 constituencies across the country.”

Speaking on ongoing developmental projects in the constituency, the Minister mentioned amongst other things the construction of a storage facility, warehouse, at the Kasoa new market.

She also said they will have an ultra-modern clinic with doctor's apartment and nurses quarters at Adom Estate.

The Deputy C.E.O of Coastal Development Authority Emmanuel Affram Anim admonished the chiefs, elders and the community to adhere to good maintenance culture.

He stressed that will be the only way to safeguard the project for generations unborn.

On his part, the Awutu Senya East Municipal Chief Executive, Michael Essuman Mensah, commended the Special Development Initiatives Minister for her hard work and resilience.

He also assured the chiefs, elders and the good people in the municipality that, the Akufo-Addo administration is committed to providing developmental projects of such nature to his people in the municipality.

