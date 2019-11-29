Muslim Youth InYeji On Rampage Demanding Release Of Corpse

Some of the irate youth in action

Some irate Muslim youths at Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region on Wednesday attacked a private hospital, St Mathias, and demanded the release of the body of a man called Yusif, who was allegedly killed by armed robbers.

Yusif who was in his provisions shop was reportedly shot on Sunday at about 10:30 pm by an unidentified robber who robbed the place and escaped.

His body was subsequently deposited at the private hospital by the police to enable them to conduct investigation.

However, the irate youth claimed the police refused to hand the body to them for Islamic burial, for which reason they started causing trouble in the town.

Adams Abdulai, Spokesperson for Salaki Seidu MijinYawa II, who is the Yeji Zongo chief, claimed the police demanded GH¢3,000 from the family of the deceased before they would release the body for burial.

They claimed that the family even begged the police to allow them pay part of the amount but they refused and that sparked the violence.

At the lorry station, they threw stones and sticks at a police vehicle parked there and succeeded in breaking the windscreen.

After the violence, they called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to immediately transfer the Pru East District Police Commander to avoid further confrontation.

Efforts by DAILY GUIDE to reach the police commander for his side of the story proved futile.

---Daily Guide