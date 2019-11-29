How Ghanaians React To New GH¢100, GH¢200 Banknotes
By News Desk
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS
Some Ghanaians have received the Central Bank’s announcement of introduction of GH¢100, GH¢200 notes and a GH¢2 coin with ambivalence.
While many are taken aback by the sudden announcement, others are questioning the rationale.
With the announcement earlier this year that the sub-region has adopted the use of the common currency, ECO from 2020, a Twitter user believes “something is not right” with the introduction of the notes.
Follow the reactions below
---Myjoyonline.com