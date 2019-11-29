Police Inspector Arrested, Detained For Raping Suspect's Wife

The Police Administration has confirmed that it has arrested, detained and interdicted a Police Chief Inspector for allegedly raping the wife of a suspect in police custody.

The inspector [name withheld] is alleged to have raped the woman at the Manso Datano Police Station in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

According to the woman, the police officer forcibly had sex with her while she sought bail for her detained husband.

The inspector is reported to have offered accommodation to the victim who had arrived late at the station only for him to sneak into her sleeping place deep in the night to have sex with her.

In a press release following reports by Nhyira FM, the Ghana Police Service said, it has “taken a serious view of the report and has therefore ordered that the said Officer be arrested, detained and interdicted immediately.”

”The Regional Police Command has commenced an investigation into the matter and any subsequent update will be communicated to the General Public,” the statement signed by Eric Ahianyo, Ashanti Regional PRO for the Service said.

The Regional Police Command reiterated its stance of not shielding Officers who involve themselves in criminality as is the policy of the Inspector-General of Police and the Administration.

The Service advised victims of acts to report immediately to the Regional Police Headquarters to assist in the investigations.

---Myjoyonline.com