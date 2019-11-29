The Sky Is My Limit Support Physically Challenge People In Volta

The sky is my limit Gbi–Kledzo based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has initiated steps to assist people living with disabilities in the Volta Region.

In a latest press release by the Ghanaian Director who doubled as the supervisor for the mechanized boreholes across the volta region, Mr. Michael Nyahe explained their agenda which focuses on the development of humanity across the country.

Mr. Nyahe Michael commended the group for its works in assisting the disabled in the Volta Region.

READ HIS FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

THE SKY IS MY LIMIT HAS BROKEN THE SHACKLES OF UNEMPLOYMENT AMONG PEOPLE LIVING WITH DISABILITIES, TRAINS THEM IS VOCATIONAL SKILLS.

People living with disabilities usually suffer from a number of disadvantages and unfair discrimination in society. In most of our rural communities in Ghana, disabled children are prejudged to be incapable of acquiring basic technical knowhow whilst the youth lack skills training and employment that will empower them to make livelihood for themselves. As a consequence, these people are left vulnerable to suffer from low self-confidence and insecurity.

It is against this background that Mrs. Joan Dolgin, founder and leader of The Sky is My Limit, a Non-Governmental Organization based in Gbi – Kledzo, Hohoe in the Volta Region of Ghana as her destination in West Africa to extend her motherly love for people living with disabilities. Mrs. Dolgin, a generous humanitarian worker with a remarkable passion for assisting people with disabilities arrived in Ghana in 2010 specifically Gbi-Special School. She demonstrated her motherly love and special technical skills in handling all kinds of children living with disabilities. She left and came back to Ghana in 2018, met Nyahe Michael and Priscilla Obekusu for the formation and registration of the sky is my limit. The NGO has an ultimate vision to impact positively on the life of young adults with disabilities through provision of training facilities, skills training and reintegrating them into their various societies to make a decent living.

Though The Sky is My Limit is in Ghana to undertake other social transforming programs, their ultimate goals with regards to people living with disability include:

Train people with disability to acquire vocational and technical skills in Kente weaving, Sewing and wrist band making;

Provide them with necessary tools required and reintegrate them into their various communities and

Assist to change societal attitudes towards people living with disabilities.

In February 2018, through the hard work and selfless services of Dolgin and her team, the first Sky House was opened at Kledzo in the Volta Region. The Sky House is equipped with boys accommodation and training facility for people living with disabilities. Disabled enrolled are fed free three times a day and trained in kente weaving, sewing and wrist band making. Since its operation, the facility has enrolled trainees who have successfully completed their programs and transited them into society with many more under training. Graduates from the House were assisted with working tools to enable them start work immediately after graduation.

This kind gesture by Mrs. Dolgin and her team has resonated well with the people within the community and its environs that it never came as a surprise when she was enstooled as a Developmental Queen Mother of Gbi-Kledzo under the stool name Mama Akosua I of Kledzo and Mama Dunyo I of Adofe in Kpando Municipality. Her working partner Mr. Brian Mosko who took the path of assisting rural communities with access to portable water through drilling of mechanized boreholes was also later enstooled as Torgbui Agamah Dormenyo I of Dzogadze. Indeed this is a great team making meaningful impact in the Volta region!

Currently, the Sky is my limit has completed a new dormitory for boys whilst the girl’s dormitory is under construction. Since news of this facility keep spreading, there have been an increase in enrollment. The facility thus faces deficits in training tools in the workshop and tools to be given to graduating students as a result of increased enrollment numbers. There are over 20 girls living with disabilities who are currently on a waiting list of this year’s enrollment due to inability to complete girl’s dormitory which is at lintel level.

Mrs. Dolgin and the Directors of the NGO are therefore passionately appealing to individuals and donor institutions to assist and contribute towards the completion of the girl’s dormitory and also procure more training equipment for the growing demand.

THE CORNER PILLARS OF THE SKY IS MY LIMIT (NGO)

MRS. JOAN DOLGIN- INTERNATIONAL DIRECTOR

BRIAN MOSKO- DIRECTOR

AUBREY SPRING- DIRECTOR

CASEY KLINGER- DIRECTOR

NYAHE MICHAEL – GHANAIAN DIRECTOR

PRISCILLA OBEKUSU – GHANAIAN DIRECTOR

AGBEKO AKPADZI GODWIN - MANAGER.

www.theskyismylimit.com