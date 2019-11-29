Black Friday: Wheels Expo 2019 Opens At The West Hills Mall

Automobile lovers and enthusiasts in the Greater Accra Region will have a field day when the much-anticipated auto show, the Wheels Expo 2019, opens today alongside the Black Friday sale at West Hills Mall.

The three-day-long Wheels Expo 2019 is parading a wide variety of cars, automobile accessories and care products and brings together key operators in Ghana’s car industry, particularly manufacturers, dealerships, owners and buyers, mall Management announced today.

A major feature of this year's Wheels Expo will be the special exhibition of Ghana’s vintage and exotic cars which the mall has assembled in collaboration with Accra Auto Show, organisers of the annual vintage and exotic cars expo. The fleet of vintage and exotic cars are pooled from Faina Motors, Ash Motors, Auto Dazzle, Braino Motors, and Auto Jewelling.

“The West Hills Wheels Expo is a unique platform which offers an opportunity for car dealers, suppliers, owners, and buyers to meet, interact and share ideas on matters relating to car and car accessory availability, cost, insurance, and best maintenance practices,” Mr. Kobby Ampong, Marketing Assistant, told Journalists at a briefing on the event.

On display will be a variety of car makes, models and accessories and from automobile companies and dealers including the Stallion Group, Caitec Motors, Auto Auction Ghana, Airpro, Barshock Tyres, Castrol Oil, Beijin Motors and other private exhibitors.

Mr. Ampong said the three-day exhibition will also showcase a line-up of auction vehicles and a special collection of top-range motorcycles.