Pan African Clergy Council Ordains Florence Ampofo As Prophetess

Pan African Clergy Council and Bible Seminary has officially ordained and consecrated Prophetess Florence Ampofo (Mrs.) of The Divine Crusade International Temple at Pakyi Number One in the Amansie West District in the Ashanti Region.

The ordination and consecration service was to officially usher Prophetess Florence Ampofo (Mrs.) into the Pan African Clergy Council and Bible Seminary.

Speaking at the event, Bishop Prof.Frederick Akakpo, Director of Pan African Clergy Council and Bible Seminary called on men of God of today to use their pulpits to preach against corruption.

According to him, if 70% of Ghanaians are Christians and yet Ghana is rated as a corrupt country, meaning the Christians are corrupt too.

He said it's about time all Ghanaians fight against corrupt practices in the country.

He was of the view that if we all stand against corruption, the nation will begin to flourish but if we do not, we will never see development till the end of the world.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

