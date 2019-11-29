Police Administration denies reports of neglecting officers' welfare

The Director-General of Public Relations at the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has debunked rumours that the Police Administration ignores the welfare of its officers.

In an interview with Israel Laryea on JoyNews Prime, ACP David Eklu indicated that the Welfare Department of the Service is one of the major focuses of police management.

“I do not think any Commander will sit down for his officer to go through this and will not be concerned,” he said.

He continued “This is because we need the officers to work so we cannot stay aloof and say that we leave the officers to their fate.”

An anonymous police officer in an interview on JoyNews Prime on Thursday claimed, the Police Administration often neglects law enforcers when they become incapacitated in the line of duty.

He cited a recent accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway involving a dispatch rider who was assigned to the Presidency, as an example.

“There are laws that are supposed to be implemented,” he said. “Are we waiting for him to die before we go and celebrate him too?”

Responding to this, the Director-General of Public Relations advised officers to seek redress when they feel marginalised and desist from ‘emotionally’ publicising it on media platforms.

“It is very disheartening that after all the efforts that we are making, someone will come and say that the Police Administration doesn’t care.”

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| Ama Cromwell