Stanbic Bank celebrates JoyNews journalists who won at GJA Awards

Stanbic Bank Ghana on Thursday, presented a cake to celebrate the four JoyNews reporters who picked up awards at the 24th Ghana Journalists Association Awards held over the weekend.

The journalists -Ina Thalia Quansah; Western Region Correspondent, Seth Kwame Boateng, Justice Baidoo and Beryl Ernestina Richter won the Komla Dumor Most Promising Young Journalist of the Year, Best Human Rights Reporter and Best in Features (TV), Best Telecommunication (Electronic) and Best Health Reporter (TV), respectively.

These journalists working with The Multimedia Group, emerged topmost in their categories from 368 entries spanning the various competitive categories, including News Reporting, Sports, Education and Features.

News Achor, Israel Laryea and Mapisto Sebedi, surprised the journalists who were being interviewed live -except Inna Thalia- on the Personality Profile show hosted Lexis Bills, to present the cake to the winners on behalf of Stanbic Bank.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com