Outlawing Vigilantism Significant, Timely — K. K. Sarpong

Chief Executive Officer (C. E. O) of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong has said although the phenomenon of political vigilantism is increasingly becoming a major worry in the country, the decision to outlaw party militias in the political space was significant and timely.

According to him, the rising phenomenon is not only affecting the country's fledging democracy but causing a grave implications to its economy.

Speaking at the 8th joint graduation ceremony at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Dr. Sarpong said "in Ghana, the prescription of vigilantism addresses the fundamental issues that give rise to the phenomenon in all forms."

He added that violent attacks in any part of West Africa imposes significant costs with disruptive implications for tourism, free movement of people, goods, services as well as trade and investment opportunities.

He lauded the Commandant, Executive Team and staff of KAIPTC for using the knowledge generated and collaborating with able partners in solving wider problems beyond the shores of Ghana.

He appealed to KAIPTC to consider the inclusion of Corporate Conflict/Insecurity in its programme offerings.

"This programme could be designed as a Certificate, Diploma or Masters course to respond to the increasing need by the Corporate world to tackle conflictual issues that inhibit the proper functioning of corporate boardrooms in an increasingly competitive global space," he added.

He challenged the graduates to make good use of the skills acquired to resolve the challenges and threats affecting the country and Africa.

Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong mentioned that issues of gender, conflict, peace and security are evident as lives are interconnected and human interactions are unavoidable.

"Where there is no peace, there will be chaos, anarchy and power strugglesthat may drive us towards protracted conflict. Security remains an important issue for the socio-economic development of countries all over the world and Ghana is no exception," he stated.

He also mentioned that peace is an investment which doesn't only allow production, consumption in the present day but also creates expectations and a culture peace for tomorrow.

He urged the graduates to transform the skills acquired in all sectors of the economy.

Minister of State for Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah noted that in the past 60 years, Ghana's enormous problems have not been issues of civil war and interstate conflict.

"The peace-loving accolade often associated with Ghana is literally true, and people have wondered what factors may have produced the sense of tranquility," he stressed.

Speaking on Dagbon, he mentioned the several conflicts points within the country, the 2002 crisis and its aftermath culminating the 17years search for peace, which finally berthed in 2019.

Commandant of KAIPTC, Major General Francis Ofori revealed that the Centre in its next strategic phase has decided to deliberately do things differently to achieve different, sustainable results.

"We have adopted a demand-driven approach which is a 360 degree change in the way we operate. At all levels of the organisation, we are moving out to engage with our stakeholders to determine their needs," he emphasised.

He reminded the graduates that the real value lies in how they apply the knowledge and training received to address complex societal problems.