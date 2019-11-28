Ghana Post Launches Post Assurance With Allianz Life Insurance

An insurance service which is conveniently available at post offices across Ghana has been launched by Allianz Life Insurance in partnership with Ghana Post Company Limited.

Dubbed Post Assurance, the service is currently available at 50 branches of Ghana Post across Ghana.

The two products on offer under the Post Assurance are Apomuden and Anidaso policies.

Apomuden is a hospital cash product which makes available to the policyholder or named dependants a sum assured for each night spent on hospitalisation.

Anidaso is a funeral plan product which helps to take care of funeral costs and other living expenses during the period of bereavement.

The collaboration between Ghana Post and the insurance company is to ensure that through Ghana Post's vast platform, more people could be reached.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Tuesday [November 26, 2019], the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Allianz Life Insurance, Mr Gideon Ataraire, said the collaboration would help the two companies to offer better opportunities and services to the public.

"Through this collaboration, we will create a vast platform and position ourselves to reach more people, deepening the insurance penetration and creating better service experience for the average Ghanaian," he said.

Mr Ataraire added that the collaboration with Ghana Post was strategic to market, promote, sell and distribute life and non-life insurance products through Ghana Post's 300 branch network.

He said "our outlook is to build a truly Ghanaian company operated by Ghanaians providing effective and affordable solutions for the average Ghanaian."

"We are extremely pleased with the opportunity to work with GhanaPost," he added.

Allianz has been operating in Africa since 1912 and currently serving 39 markets in 13 countries and provides micro-insurance services to over 500,000 people in Africa.

Allianz's operations in Ghana started in the non-life segment in 2009, providing a wide range of products and services such as motor, home, travel, injury and disability insurance.

The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr James Kwofie, said the company put its customers' needs at the centre of its operation, hence collaborating with Allianz Life Insurance to bring insurance services to its customers.

"The focus on putting the customer at the centre of everything we do is the reason for Ghana Post being involved in Post Assurance," he said.

According to Mr Kwofie, Ghana Post ventured into the partnership with Allianz Life Insurance for the shared benefit of the Ghanaian financial products consumer.

He explained that Ghana Post as a company was poised in promoting financial inclusion in rural settings with its collaboration with Allianz Life Insurance.

"Ghana Post is now a major player in providing services to all communities while offering employment to support the growth of the Ghanaian economy, " Mr Kwofie said.