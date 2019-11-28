MTN grabs 7 awards at 9th Marketing World Awards

In recognition for its professionalism in undertaking Marketing Campaigns and activities, MTN Ghana excelled at the 9th Marketing World Awards by receiving seven prestigious awards.

MTN was awarded as the Best Company in Customer Care, Marketing Campaign of the Year (for the ‘MTN MoMo at 10’ ad), Telecom Brand of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year

In addition, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana won two personality awards at the event. He was adjudged one of West Africa’s top 20 Marketing and Communications Professionals and also the Marketing Industry Personality of the Year.

The Customer Relations Executive of MTN Ghana, Jemima Kotei Walsh was adjudged Customer Service Personality of the Year.

Commenting on the awards, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said, “this is a remarkable feat for MTN Ghana and I am glad that in the past few months, MTN has won many awards.

This is as a result of the high professional standards observed in all our operations. The recognition will help us deliver exceptional customer experience to our valued customers.”

“I wish to congratulate Noel Kojo-Ganson, Chief Marketing Officer and Jemima Kotei Walsh, Customer Relations for having received personality awards at the event.

“While we continue to invest in infrastructure in ensuring we provide exceptional telecommunication services to our customers, MTN will also continue to invest in its diverse talents,” he added.

Marketing World Awards is a Pan-African event held to recognize outstanding brands, the best campaigns, marketing innovations and creative use of digital marketing channels.

This year’s awards were held under the theme "celebrating brands and individuals that work tirelessly and passionately."

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business