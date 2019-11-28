CUPA Study International sensitises students on relevance of digital technologies

CUPA Study International, the premier study-abroad placement agency in Ghana, has held its 2nd Careers Fair in Cape Coast and Accra for final year Senior High School students drawn from over ten schools in the country.

Schools that participated included: St. Augustine’s College, Adisadel College, Mfantsiman Girls, Legon Presbyterian Boys, British International School, Tema Secondary School, Ghana Lebanon Islamic School and others.

The theme for the event was, “Digital Technologies: an integral part of my future Profession.”

The event was a collaboration between CUPA Study International and Study Group International, who were represented by Mr Amartya Ray, Africa Regional Manager of Study Group and Ms Jill St. George, a UK based Barrister and PhD Law Student and Lecturer from the University of Sussex.

Ms Jill St. George was Study Group’s resource person for topics in Law, as well as the organiser of a Law Workshop for students who were interested in and were considering law as a future career.

CEO of CUPA Study International, Mrs Elizabeth Eson-Benjamin underscored the important need for students getting ready for their tertiary studies to build a solid knowledge base. This, she said, will help them make informed choices for their envisaged future professions and careers.

The CEO added that this was CUPA Study International’s reason for bringing together a set of experienced, practising professionals as Resource Persons to interact with the young students and attend to all their questions at the end of their various presentations.

Topics and professions discussed included Architecture and the Built Environment, Banking, Pharmacy, Robotics, Medicine, Physiotherapy, Informatics, Digital Technologies and Law.

The leading Resource Person for the Event was Mr. Richardson Doe, Head of Radio and Digital Media of the Multimedia Group, who took the participants through the links which Digital Technologies have with practically every profession, plus quick and proper self-upgrading skills in the discipline if they were to become relevant in their future fields of profession.

In her final contribution, Mrs Eson-Benjamin stressed CUPA Study International’s 25 years of Study Abroad Placement Service has revealed the need for providing career choice assistance to students in order to help them make informed choices as they prepare to embark on their undergraduate and subsequent postgraduate studies.

To end the fair, Study Group’s Armatya Ray, stressed on the importance of having a slice of international education as part of plans towards one’s career preparation.

He called on participants to make use of Study Group as well as CUPA Study International’s wealthy experience in placing students into high profile Institutions in various countries, including the UK, USA, Holland, Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland.

The Careers Fair will remain an annual event for CUPA Study International and the CEO called on all students to avail themselves to benefit from such fairs when made available.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com