Hollard Insurance Launches 'Adepa 3' Life Insurance Products

Hollard Life Assurance Ghana has launched 3 new life insurance products dubbed "Adepa 3" unto the Ghanaian market.

Adepa Wo Fie, Adepa Goal Save, And Adepa Savings Plan are expected to enable more people create and secure better futures with life insurance.

Speaking to the media, the Managing Director of the company, Nashiru Iddrisu, said that although the Life Insurance industry in Ghana has become more competitive over the years, Hollard offers innovative benefits and the most favourable terms on the market.

He said, 33.7 million cedis worth of cover which has been insured by Hollard for individuals and their dependents since the introduction of Adepa Family Plan in September 2018 is proof that Ghanaians have accepted the policy which covers members of the nuclear, extended family, and up to 24 others.

On financial inclusion, Mr. Nashiru said, customers can choose to use their personal mobile money service accounts for premium deductions in the absence of bank accounts.

According to Mr. Nashiru, Hollard Life Insurance is on the verge of becoming the industry's market leader in the next 5 years with the introduction of the new Adepa products.

He commended the National Insurance Commission's agenda to deepen insurance penetration in Ghana by covering as many people as possible under products such as Adepa.

