Teacher Face Court For Defrauding Woman ¢60,000

A teacher who allegedly swindled a woman of GH¢60,000 in Appeadu near Kumasi has been arraigned before court.

Yaw Boateng, 49, is accused of defrauding the woman under the pretext of selling to her his 10-bedroom house.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and has been committed to a bail of GH¢70,000 with two sureties to be justified by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Court.

He is expected to reappear before the Court Thursday.

Prosecuting, ASP Felix Akowuah told the Court that Adwoa Boatemaah, the complainant, resides at Breman West, whilst accused is a professional teacher resident at Apeadu, both in Kumasi.

He said the two had been acquaintances for the past ten years.

The Prosecution said during the month of November in 2017, the accused informed the complainant of his intention to sell his uncompleted 10 bed-room building located at Apeadu in Kumasi, a property he constructed together with an ex-wife called Jennifer Aku.

He said the accused put the total value of the property at GH¢120,000 and complainant, after showing interest in the property, was sent the site of the property for inspection.

The prosecution said the complainant later made part payment of GH¢ 60,000 to the accused with the promise of paying the remaining amount of GH¢60, 000, after receiving all the valid documents covering the building.

According to the Prosecution a few months ago the complainant had a phone call from a lady who mentioned her name as Jennifer Aku and claimed to be the ex-wife of the accused revealing that the property she bought does not belong to the accused alone and that the two of them developed it together.

He said the complainant said Jennifer in the telephone chat, insisted she had a share in the property and had not authorised the accused to sell it neither was she informed about the sales arrangement.

ASP Akowuah said, complainant on hearing this, quickly confronted accused and informed him about the development, but he denied it.

He said the complainant then later asked the accused to refund her money, but the accused refused to pay back the money after repeated demands.

The prosecution said she then reported the case to the Appeadu Police where the accused was arrested.

He said the accused confessed to the crime in his cautioned statement and was subsequently charged and arraigned.

—GNA