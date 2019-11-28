MTN Outdoors 'Brighten Your Region' Campaign

The MTN Foundation has launched a social media-led campaign known as Brighten Your Region.

The campaign is aimed at affording customers the opportunity of selecting areas that projects would be implemented through the various social media.

An amount of GH₵750,000.00 has been earmarked for the campaign to which the health and education sectors will be allocated GH₵250,000.00 each and economic empowerment area too will get GH₵250,000.00.

Brighten Your Region which also enables customers to choose which regions MTN Foundation should implement projects will be done in 3 stages.

The first is that customers are to place phone calls to determine which regions particular projects should be undertaken. This is followed by finding out from customers the focus areas of the projects to be embarked through which customers are to respond accordingly.

And then, customers will be presented with a list of projects to choose from in order to be implemented in regions which emerge as the most chosen ones in the order of merit through a voting process in the various social media to which the results will be posted to generate ‘likes’ for particular projects where each ‘like’ will be allocated GH₵10.00 in order to reach GH₵250,000.00 for a project.

The project which will commence from December 2 through to 9, 2019 will not be limited to which region you come from or represent and it is open to the general public irrespective of your status.

Corporate Sales Executive, Georgina Fiagbenu said the campaign is a way of empowering customers to choose the regions where particular projects are to be implemented.

On his part, Wisdom Nunya Kwashie Jnr. added that the company has decided to include people in the digital space because as a digital company, they need to also make use of these platforms that they are promoting.