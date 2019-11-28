NDC Jabs Bawumia With List Of Mahama’s Projects Up North

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chided Vice President Dr. Bawumia who dared former President John Mahama “to name any social intervention or legacy bequeathed to Northern Ghana in the 4 year period HE John Mahama served as Vice President and also the four year period he served as President”.

In their reply, the Regional Communication Officers in the five regions of the North described the comments of Dr. Bawumia as “loud thinking of an ignoramus”.

While addressing the 31st edition of the Kakube festival at Nandom, Dr. Bawumia challenged ex-President Mahama who is bidding for a return to office to show proof of his legacies in the north.

“I want you all to ask John Mahama when he was president for four years and Vice President for four years, what legacy has he left for our people.

“Is SADA [Savannah Accelerated Development Authority] the legacy he left for the people of the north? Is it the guinea fowls? Where is it,” the Vice President asked.

But in the joint press release by the Regional Communication Officers, the NDC suggested that Dr. Bawumia was ignorant about the North's development.

“Our elders often say that, 'a child that is born blind thinks all other children were also born blind'. We are very certain this is the pathetic situation of our brother Vice President as his pathetically empty knowledge of Northern Ghana's development trajectory makes him think all other Northerners are ignorant…” .

Among other things, they pointed out that, the Mahama-led administration superintended over the “construction of 160 bed Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa.”

Also, they said the erstwhile government undertook the “rehabilitation and upgrade of Wa Airstrip into Airport to support domestic flights.”

They also listed a number of projects they claimed were executed under the Mahama government.

Below are the full details of the statement

—citinewsroom