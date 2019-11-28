Two Ghanaians Arrested In SA Police Swoop

Two Ghanaian nationals in South Africa have been arrested by Mthatha police in the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa in a police raid in churches and business centers.

Richard Amoah and Ismael Mohammed were arrested on Friday, 18th October 2019 and remanded into police custody.

Unconfirmed report reaching thepressradio.com indicates that the two Ghanaian nationals were arrested for lack of proper documents to stay in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Anane Junior, the hosts of PRESS RADIO current affairs program dubbed “Ghana Te Sen”, the chairman of the Ghanaian community of Mthatha and environs, Dr. Y. Gyeke Darko stated that the association has secured a Lawyer for them and they would appear in court on Tuesday, 3rd December 2019.

He alleged that the harassment of Immigration Officials and police on foreign nationals has resulted in the arrest of their members.

According to the Education Lecturer at Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, Immigration Officials and Police in South Africa harass foreign nationals at their churches on Sundays, a situation he described as worrying and sad.

He, therefore, appealed to the government of Ghana through the High Commission of Ghana in South Africa to intervene.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner of Ghana to South Africa, His Excellency George Ayisi Boateng has assured to provide them Immigration Lawyer to resolve the matter amicably.