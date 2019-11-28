Parliament To Probe GWCL, SOFTtribe Impasse

Parliament’s Works and Housing Committee has served notice it will be investigating the recent impasse between the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and software developer, SOFTtribe .

Emmanuel Bedzrah, Ranking Member on the Works and Housing Committee told JoyNews he hopes the parliamentary intervention will end what has become a national security concern.

“Well this is becoming a national concern, national security has stepped in and we think this should be resolved once and for all,” he explained.

SOFTtribe through its Technical Director, David Kwamena Bolton, on Tuesday, alleged that armed security operatives on Monday raided their office and seized the mobile phones belong to the company’s staff.

According to claims made on JoyNews’ Super Morning Show on Joy Fm, heavily armed personnel from the National Security, confiscate mobile phones and electronic equipment belonging to the staff of the company.

The National Security later admitted it carried out the exercise with the purpose of safeguarding the database of the Ghana Water Company, including electronic bailing system which sits on the company’s website.

This has generated great public interest.

Wading in, National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in a facebook post, condemned the raid describing it as reckless and Rambo style invasion.

—Myjoyonline.com