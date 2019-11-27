ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
27.11.2019

Deputy Chief Of Staff Asenso Boakye Disowns OSONO Hoodlums

...As He Seeks Police Intervention
By News Desk
HEADLINES

This morning, a group of young men calling themselves Elephant Youth Association (OSONO) besieged my official residence ostensibly to demand for money owed them.

I wish to state categorically that I do not owe any person or group of persons money. Neither has the President given me any money due a group of persons which I have withheld as alleged.

I urge the general public to disregard any news circulating on social media and other media portals that I owe the so called OSONO which is not an identifiable group within the NPP.

It's a well orchestrated and vile attempt to cause disaffection and besmirch my reputation. I remain focused in performing my duties to His Excellency, the President and Government.

I have since lodged a formal complaint with the police.

Thank you

