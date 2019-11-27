Deputy Chief Of Staff Asenso Boakye Disowns OSONO Hoodlums

This morning, a group of young men calling themselves Elephant Youth Association (OSONO) besieged my official residence ostensibly to demand for money owed them.

I wish to state categorically that I do not owe any person or group of persons money. Neither has the President given me any money due a group of persons which I have withheld as alleged.

I urge the general public to disregard any news circulating on social media and other media portals that I owe the so called OSONO which is not an identifiable group within the NPP.

It's a well orchestrated and vile attempt to cause disaffection and besmirch my reputation. I remain focused in performing my duties to His Excellency, the President and Government.

I have since lodged a formal complaint with the police.

Thank you