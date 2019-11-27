Demand accountability from leaders - Zanetor Rawlings

The member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has asked citizens to demand accountability from their leaders, including herself.

Speaking at an orientation and handing over ceremony of the Tertiary Education Institutions’ Network (TEIN) of the NDC in Ho in the volta Region, the legislator admonished her audience to imbibe the virtues of probity, accountability and social justice. She explained that social justice means irrespective of one’s social status or location within the country, they must have access to an equitable share of the basic necessities of life such as quality healthcare, education, employment and good living standards.

The daughter of Ghana’s former president, J.J. Rawlings, further stated that, “when we talk about issues of accountability, it is ensuring that you have a right to question people in high office about what is going on and to understand what is happening. Accountability only happens when there is transparency.”

She asserted that the problem was that citizens shy away from exercising their right to demand accountability from those in authority. However, she added, “as members of the NDC, we must stand for those who are taken advantage of. We have a duty to stand for what is right and what is true.”

Touching on the free senior high school policy, the Klottey Korle MP decried the high number of students enrolled vis-a-vis the insufficient number of teachers and inadequate school infrastructure. “This undermines the quality of education delivery in the country,” she stated.

The MP wondered why the current government has stalled in completing the construction of the Community Day Senior High Schools started during the previous administration under the leadership of Former President John Mahama.

Dr. Rawlings also broached the issue of parents and guardians who now have to bear the cost of accommodation for their wards posted to other regions as day students. She lamented that this development defeated the purpose of the community day schools.