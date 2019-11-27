SSNIT Debunks Alleged Cheating In Past Credits Computation

“Effective 1st January 2010, the prevailing 91-day Treasury Bill rate should be used to compute interest on the Past Credits every quarter and same made available to the Member on his Statement of Accounts.”

From the aforementioned, it is clear that the recommendations/formula were accepted by all the parties, it is therefore surprising that the FORUM has come up with issues which are alien to the MOU that was signed by all parties including the FORUM.

3. In reference to the said directive by the NPRA, SSNIT has pointed out that such directive is inconsistent with a letter (NPRA/SSNIT/14/28/15) from the Authority to SSNIT dated 9th September, 2015. This letter confirmed NPRA’s agreement to the formula/method for computation of Past Credit outlined in a paper titled ‘Analysis of Past Credit Under Act 766’, which the Trust submitted to the NPRA in 2015. This formula and NPRA’s agreement therewith, was the result of extensive deliberations between the Trust and the Pension Reform Implementation Committee in accordance with section 94(1)(d) of the National Pensions Act,

2008, Act 766. This formula subsequently formed the basis for the MOU on Past Credit dated 24th November, 2017 which the FORUM was a signatory to.

The said directive is also inconsistent with section 94(1)(d) of the National Pensions Act, 2008, Act 766 which states that “accrued or past service or past credits earned by every contributor to whom the new scheme applies in respect of the 25% lump sum benefit shall have the lump sum determined by a formula agreed between the Pension Reform Implementation Committee and the Trust based on actuarial assessment” as well as the recommendations of the MOU stated in point 2 above. The Trust is therefore unable to implement any directive that is contrary to section 94(d) of the National Pensions Act, 2008, Act 766.

Management of the Trust further states emphatically that