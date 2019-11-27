Gov't Will Bridge North-South Development Gap – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed government’s commitment to bridging the development gap between northern and southern sectors of the country through the implementation of cutting edge policies and programmes.

The introduction of the Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs and the Planting for Export and Rural Development programmes among other initiatives, according to Dr. Bawumia, are geared towards facilitating Ghana's inclusive development.

Dr Bawumia said this, during the Kakube Festival of the Chiefs and People of Nandom Traditional Area.

Ministers of State including; the Upper West Regional Minister and his Deputy, District and Municipal Chief Executives and scores of people across the country and neighbouring Burkina Faso attended the event.

It was on the theme: “The role of culture in addressing students’ poor performance at the basic education in the Nandom Traditional Area”.

The festival was characterised by the display of the rich culture of the Nandom people who drummed, sang and danced amidst thunderous applause from the public.

Dr Bawumia said President Akufo-Addo would, on November 29 cut sod for the construction of the multi-purpose Pwalugu dam in the Upper East Region to facilitate economic development in northern Ghana.

The one billion United States Dollar project is expected to be the largest investment in northern Ghana since independence and would serve as an irrigation facility for electricity generation.

The Vice President said the dam would help avert the negative impact of the perennial Bagre dam spillage.

He said it was government's agenda to develop the human resource base of the country to spur national development through improving access to quality education.

He said it was done through effective implementation of the Free Senior High School programme and expansion of scholarship opportunities for tertiary students across the country.

About 70 students from the Nandom District have benefited from such scholarship programme.

Dr Bawumia also highlighted other development projects in the Nandom District, which included; the construction of Lawra-Nandom-Hamile road.

He presented GH¢10,000.00 to support the festival celebration.

Naa Domepeeh Gyereh III, the Chief of Ko, who delivered a speech on behalf of the Nandom Traditional Council, expressed worry over the poor performance of students in the district.

He said the development was stalling development and cited indiscipline on the part of children and teachers, parental irresponsibility and get-rich-quick attitude as some bottlenecks impeding educational development in the area.

He called for concerted efforts to help revert the trend, saying: “Improving education in the district is a collective responsibility of all”.