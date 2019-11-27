W/R Loyal Ladies Donate To Orphanage And Hospital Facilities

The Loyal Ladies of the New Patriotic Party, NPP last Saturday, 23rd November donated items to the Egyam Catholic Orphanage home in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil, canned fish, assorted beverages, loaves of bread, sandals, packets of baby diapers and school bags.

Presenting the items to the orphanage, the Western Region Captain of Loyal Ladies Madam Rhodalyn Eshun mentioned that the group has the wellbeing of children at heart and believes the items would help cater for the children thereby relieving the pressure on the management of the home, she noted.

According to Captain Rhoda, the donation also formed part of Loyal Ladies social Corporate responsibilities to the communities within which they operate, "Loyal Ladies since our inception in 2016 have impacted positively in the lives of Ghanaians in all endevours and today's exercise is only an addition to the already transformational agenda in the lives of the citizenry".

She further mentioned that the move was also a dress rehearsal ahead of the upcoming maiden NPP National Women Conference of which will be held in Takoradi from 29th, 30th November to 1st December 2019.

The Rev Sister in charge of the Egyam Catholic Orphanage commended Loyal Ladies for the kind gestures and prayed for God's blessings and protection in all their endeavors. "We have heard about the great work you are doing, specifically the humanitarian services your outfit is embarking upon and today we are fortunate to be beneficiaries too, she hinted.

She further commended the government for implementing the Free Senior High policy, a move she explained has relieved the facility of one of its greatest challenges, adding that funding for Secondary education for the children in previous years was a huge problem for them, she said.

The team on Saturday organized a cleanup exercise in the Maternity wards of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Takoradi and subsequently donated items to the Maternity wards, Nicu, Antenatal wards, Labour and delivery wards as well as the main ward.

The Medical Doctor at the facility, Dr. Joseph Kojo Tambil who received the items expressed great satisfaction to the Western Region Loyal Ladies, he assured that the items will be put to its intended purpose for the benefit of all.

Dr. Tambil outlined a number of challenges confronting the facility and pleaded with the group to assist with it acquisition, he noted.

In attendance too were representatives of the Ahanta West NPP Constituency executives and TTU Loyal Ladies.