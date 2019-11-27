PUSAG Receives Recognition As A Cooperative Association In Ghana

The Private Universities Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG) has been honored as a Cooperative student body at the just ended Success Africa awards 2019.

This event was held at the Alisa Hotel on 24th November 2019. PUSAG was recognized as a result of it’s outstanding contribution towards a well organized Success Africa Summit 2019 across the country.

The citation of Honor was presented to the PUSAG's president, His Excellency Alswel Annan. He sincerely thanked the organisers and commended LEC Group for such a splendid recognition of the association.

He again expressed his heartfelt gratitude particularly to the group chairman of LEC, Mr. Albert Kusi for such an honour done the association. In his acceptance speech, he reiterated his solemn pledge to work hard to uplift the image of PUSAG.

That, "a strong association breeds strong members" and he will see to it that this is realised in the shortest possible time of his administration. The maiden edition of the "Dinner and Awards Nite" was organized by the Leadership Empowerment Consult (LEC) on the theme ‘’ *Defying All Odds* ‘’.

Among the winners that night were KSM - CEO of Sapphire Productions, Stephen Amoah - Masloc CEO, Kafui Dey, Dr. Daniel Mckorley - CEO McDan Shipping Company, Benjamin Amenumey - UMB CEO and among others.

Alswel Annan

National PUSAG CEO/President

Diabate Youssouf

Media Relations Officer