Exciting Ministerial Confirmations Announced For 9th Annual Innovation Africa Forum

In Collective Response to the Opportunities and Challenges of the ‘Information Revolution’, Africa’s Official Ministerial Forum To Host 25 Ministries From Across the Continent, Driving ICT Adoption in Education.

But weeks away (December 3rd-5th, 2019), the ninth annual Innovation Africa Forum, widely renowned as Africa’s ‘Official Ministerial Summit’, will take place in one of the jewels of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Accra, Ghana.

Its Organizing Committee, African Brains of Brains Global ( http://Brains.Global ), is delighted to announce the attendance this year of an elite array of key policy-makers, civil society leaders, University delegates, among a myriad of the continent’s Ministers of Education, Higher Education, Technology and Communication. At Innovation Africa 2019, Ministerial representatives hailing from Angola, Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of Congo-Brazzaville, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe will be actively participating.

They will join their fellow Ministers taking part on behalf of the Ghanaian Government, indeed with the Forum held under the patronage of the Hon Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Ghanaian Minister of Education and the Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Ghanaian Minister of Communications.

Said policy-makers will engage with like-minded, senior decision-makers from Information and Communication Technologies (ICT)-driven industries at this landmark gathering, a venue dedicated to fostering newfound commercial partnerships, technological innovations and public-private-partnership best practice methodologies necessary for developing a ‘future-proofed’ African education amidst a globalizing sector.

Participants will, through a series of focused high-level, pre-scheduled meetings, combine their varied expertise and stewardship in policy and enterprise to develop actionable blueprints for leveraging the ICT boons of what has been deemed the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ in their home nations. They no doubt will look to incorporate many of the technological innovations showcased and on display from December 3rd-5th in Accra by ambitious, participating entrepreneurs and renowned, global technological solution-providers alike.

“This event is revelatory of the immense pressures that the global economy’s information revolution applies to governments in emerging African markets,” says John Glassey, Founder and CEO of Brains Global, the Forum’s organizers. “For the notion of ‘Africa Rising’ to truly bear weight, we must fuel the ambitions of the continent’s youth and quell the ‘brain drain’ drawing away its brightest and best; the participation of these Ministers of Education & ICT at Innovation Africa is frankly, critical to that process.”

The respective Ministers and their accompanying delegations will be joined by key stakeholders including inter-governmental organisations, universities, educationalists and civil society leaders, such as the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund, the Association for the Development of Education in Africa, the British High Commission in Ghana, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, the Partnership for Skills in Applied Sciences, Engineering and Technology (PASET), Rising Tide Africa, and the Varkey Foundation, along with 17 top regional universities.

“A near-decade on from our inaugural Innovation Africa Forum, we are overwhelmingly excited to see such terrific, astute enthusiasm for ICT innovation in education, an impetus and call to action widely reciprocated across the government and non-governmental sectors in Africa and beyond,” Glassey concluded.