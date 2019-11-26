Trotro Driver Wins First Car In Shell 'Get More Promo'

An Ashiaman based trotro driver, Mr. Emmanuel Maif has won the first brand new Suzuki Alto K10 in the ‘Shell Get More’ promotion launched by Vivo Energy Ghana (Shell licensee).

“I am grateful to Shell for this brand new car. Indeed the promotion is real. It is like dream to me and I could not believe it when they called me. I recommend Shell to every driver in Ghana, because their fuels and oils are the best', he said during the presentation of prizes in Tema.

Other winners who received prizes included Michael Ayordele who won a motorbike with helmet, Ernest Ankoma who received an LED television and Richard Asalu, winner of a brand new mobile phone including other winners. Since the beginning of the promotion, 6488 prizes including airtime, Shell lubricants, fuels, shopping vouchers among other amazing prizes have been won.

The Marketing Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Jerry Boachie-Danquah said the ‘Shell Get More’ promotion is aimed at rewarding its cherished customers for their loyalty to the Shell brand this festive season. According to him, two more brand new Suzuki Alto k10 cars and other amazing prizes are up for grabs and encourage motorists to choose the Shell brand to get more.

Explaining the mechanics of the promotion, Mr. Boachie-Danquah said ccustomers would have to buy GHS100 worth of fuel or items from the shop or 4 litres or more of lubricants to pick a scratch card. They will then dial *714*18*secret number # to win any of the amazing prizes instantly.

“There will be no draws; it is all happiness at Shell service stations this festive season with two more prize presentations to go. Customers who do not win instant prizes can build up points on the Shell Club and win gifts at their own convenience”, he said.

Vivo Energy Ghana is proud to be the provider of Shell’s differentiated fuels and high-quality lubricants, offering numerous benefits including improved engine performance and reduced fuel consumption.

Shell fuels, including Shell V-Power Shell FuelSave Super and Diesel are backed by unique technological expertise and decades of research and development by the best scientists around the world. Shell service stations are also strategically located to meet the diverse needs of customers who want convenience, quality and choice under one roof.