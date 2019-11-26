All Set For ‘Ghana Job Fair, Kumasi Edition’ On Wednesday

Organisers of the ‘Ghana Job Fair Kumasi Edition’ say all is set for the job fair slated for Kumasi on November 27.

The fair, which is being organised by the Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) in Kumasi for the first time, will bring together over 100 employers and 2,000 job seekers and entrepreneurs under one roof.

The Head of the Centre, Benjamin Woesten says "We are very happy about the interest in the job fair from the people of Kumasi so far. The various information sessions and career guidance sessions that we held over the course of last week point to the fact that there is a high interest in the job fair and need for such events in the region. We are quite happy, as a Centre, to be providing a solution to these needs through this job fair. The kinds of companies that will be exhibiting have impressive profiles and I am hopeful that they will find the right talent on Wednesday for the various roles that will be advertised on the day. I will encourage everyone coming to come fully prepared and with their most updated CVs to take advantage of this fair and the opportunities it will bring."

He added that "this edition of the Ghana Job Fair features new introductions that were not present in the Accra edition. For instance, there is a hub for all entrepreneurs to connect and engage. Kumasi is the entrepreneurial hub of the country and as such it presents numerous opportunities that we believe the entrepreneurs here can take advantage of. We are seeking to complement the efforts of the Ghanaian Government and that of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Asanteman Council towards providing economic opportunities for the youth in the region, and through that support Government’s employment promotion efforts while increasing access to labour market opportunities in the Ashanti and Bono regions respectively."

Anchored on its three pillars of Career Guidance, Employment Promotion and Reintegration Support services, the GGC offers employment promotion services to job seekers in Ghana and counsels its clients on socio-economic prospects in Ghana. The Centre targets local population and returning migrants alike. Its services include individual counselling, profiling, soft skills trainings, career guidance advice, psycho-social support, referral into vocational and entrepreneurship trainings and start-up support (trainings, equipment and business registration) among others. Since its inception in December 2017, the Centre has counselled more than 9,000 individuals, offered more than 8,000 trainings to clients and mediated more than 450 persons into employment or supported in setting up a business

The Ghana Job Fair, 2019: Kumasi Edition is a collaboration between the Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), the Manhyia Palace, the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK), Migration and Employment Programme of GIZ and the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).