Couple Found Dead Inside Room

A shoemaker, Kweku Barfo, 34, and his trader wife, Rosina Arthur 26, were last Thursday found dead in their matrimonial home at Winneba.

Chief Superintendent Godfrey Tetteh Adjirakor of Winneba District Police Command told reporters on Monday that the father of Mr Barfo reported that on Thursday at about 7 am, he made several calls to his son without any response.

He said worried the father went to his son's house and after several knocks on his door went unanswered, he together with two others forced the door opened and found his son hanging against the ceiling fan in the kitchen.

He said they later found the lifeless body of his wife lying on a bed in their bedroom.

Chief Superintendent Adjirakor said the police proceeded to the scene and found the body of Barfo lying in the corridor leading to the sitting room of the apartment and also that of Rosina lying on a bed with foam oozing out of her mouth.

He said a search and inspection at the scene found no suicide note and the bodies have been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Mortuary for preservation and further investigations.

He said their preliminary investigations revealed that the couple went to bed around 9 pm on Wednesday, November 20 but were not seen again until when the tragedy was discovered.

