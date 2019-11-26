I Will Enforce Compulsory Military National Service For SHS Graduates – Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo says his party will ensure a compulsory Military National Service for SHS Graduates in Ghana if voted into power in 2020.

The Act, since its inception, has not been revised and has outdated clauses, hence the decision to review it.

According to him, officials of the National Service Scheme (NSS) will be informed to ensure the exercise goes on successfully.

Mr. Kofi Akpaloo also stated that, "the law to allow service personnel to do military training already existed. He explained that the National Service Act allows service personnel to do two years of national service and six months of military training and he will ensure it works perfectly if he is voted into power in 2021”.

The Presidential hopeful said that there should be compulsory military training for all SHS graduates who are willing to go into Military.

The National Service Act of 1980, Act 426, which established the NSS, provided for personnel to render a mandatory service for a period of two years, including a six-month military training.

He explained that the idea behind the military training was to inculcate discipline in the youth to ensure they generate revenue for the state.

However, he stressed that he is highly convinced that it is time for a national discourse on the military training component spelt out in the National Service Act.