Kate Gyamfua Blasts Mahama Over ‘Photo-Shopped’ Green Book Projects

The National Women Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kate Gyamfua has described as ‘photo-shopped’ projects by former President John Dramani Mahama to deceive Ghanaians.

She indicated that the situation is contrary to the rosy picture painted by former President Mahama who boasted of unprecedented road infrastructure under his leadership.

According to her, "the roads the Mahama administration had boasted of were only in the NDC’s ‘Green Book’ and not a reality on the ground and assured the people that work on some roads in the region would begin before the year ends,” Kate Gyamfua told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

Kate Gyamfua therefore called on President Mahama to show to Ghanaians where his unprecedented road infrastructure is.

The firebrand Women Organizer also stated that schools in the country are going to experience infrastructural development to support teaching and learning.

Background

About 61 percent of roads in the country have been classified as poor, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has revealed.

About 61 percent of roads in the country have been classified as poor, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has revealed.

The country has a plethora of abandoned road projects, amid the already deteriorating ones and feeder road networks.

Some of these issues have to do with a lack of funds, like in the case of the Eastern Corridor.