The NDC Corroborates And Concurs With The Views Of Respondents In The Afrobarometer Report About The North East Region

The NDC in the North East Region has taken keen interest in the views expressed by respondents in the region in a recent survey, in which residents of the North East Region put priority on infrastructure projects as opposed to what the current government is delivering to them now. And which coincidently is in sink with the objectives and programmes of the erstwhile President Mahama's government. As a matter of fact the North East Region came third after the Bono East and Oti Regions. The Afrobarometer is a pan-African, independent, non-partisan research network that measures public sentiments and attitudes on economic, political, and social matters in Africa. We therefore associate ourselves and agrees intoto with the report.

We will want to further demonstrate beyond the infrastructural deficit and concerns for continuation of projects started by the erstwhile government as captured in the report. By also highlighting the mediocrity displayed by the NPP government in the region.

The NPP So far;

No kilometer of road project in the region has been completed, No dam has been successfully handed over and put to use in the over 200 Villages dotted across the Region. No sod has been cut for a single factory in the 6 district region. No Ambulance has been delivered to any constituency, and the list of disappointments and disregard is endless.

Some abandoned infrastructural projects.

1 .The E-Block in the Yunyoo/Nansuan district.

2 .The Walewale- Wungu road project.

3 .The Yagaba- Mankarigu road project.

4 .The Dormitory and Classroom blocks at Walewale Vocational institute.

5 .A police post at Wenchiki in the Chereponi District.

6 .The Yendi- Chereponi road.

7 . A Dining Hall Complex at Nalerigu Secondary School.

8 .The Eastern corridor.

9 . A Dining Hall Complex at the Bunkpurugu Secondary School.

10. E-Block project at Langbinsi in the East Mamprusi Municipal.

In light of this, we appeal to the Vice President of the Republic to stop talking and walk his talk. Our story today is told for the whole world to hear and no amount of propaganda or petty talks will embellish the fact that this clueless and incompetent government has done nothing in the North East region. The attempted astro turf pitch in walewale is one of the enviable disappointments the NPP government Led by Mr Akufo Addo has bequeath to the people of walewale and for that matter North East. Same can't be said about similar projects in Kyebi and Madina which has been completed and handed over for use. This is a clear case of neglect and slight.

We therefore demand that, the Vice President take a tour of the North East Region, His home region to apprise himself of the need and deprivation of the good people of the region.

In conclusion we want to place on record that the continuation of the Nalerigu, Walewale and Gambaga town road projects started by the John Mahama administration, due pressure from our revered chiefs are not going as schedule and the people are being shortchange. And it appears the government is nonchalant about that.

Thank You

Imoro Abdul-Razak

RCO- NE/R

0245371809