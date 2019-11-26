MTN Ghana Supports Suhumhene’s 20th Anniversary

MTN Ghana has presented a cheque for GH¢5,000.00 and some items in support of this year’s Suhum Odwira festival.

The donation included MTN Souvenirs, MTN recharge cards and a drink hamper worth GH¢300.00 and GH¢1,000.00 respectively.

Presenting the items to the Suhum Traditional Area, Afua Falconer, Communication Manager at MTN said their support to the Traditional festivals was part of their bid to delight and enhance the celebration of culture and heritage and helped to attract more patrons from far and near to join.

She said that MTN was delighted to join the people of Suhum to celebrate the 2019 Suhum Odwira festival as they sought to strengthen the relationship that existed between MTN and the Traditional Authority.

She further said MTN had also launched a new app called the Heritage App to showcase Ghanaian heritage and culture.

The Chief of Suhum, Osabarima Ayeh Kofi, receiving the items, commended MTN for the kind gesture and the support given to all cultural events in the country.

He also called on MTN Ghana to support his educational support programme which aimed at providing scholarships to ladies in their quest to help up and coming persons in the Suhum Municipality to attain higher standard of education.

---Daily Guide