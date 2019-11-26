Access Bank Bags Four Awards At 2019 Marketing World Awards

Access Bank Ghana, one of Ghana’s leading retail banks and Africa’s largest bank by customers, was honoured in several categories at the 9th Marketing World Awards held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The Bank bagged two main awards as Women Banking Brand of the Year 2018 and Financial Brand of the Year 2018 (Nigeria).

Also receiving individual awards within the West Africa Top 20 Marketing Professionals category were Nana Adu Kyeremateng, Head of Corporate Communications for Access Bank Ghana and Toyin Henry Ajayi, Head of Advertising at Access Bank Group.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the Bank, the Head of Corporate Communications and also a category winner, Nana Adu Kyeremateng mentioned that the recognition demonstrates the Bank’s commitment to using effective marketing campaigns to build a strong brand that resonates with customers and satisfies their financial needs.

The Head of Inclusive Banking at Access Bank, Josephine Eva Arthur added that “We are especially pleased that we are at the forefront of women empowerment through our outstanding W Initiative, which is helping to transform the economic fortunes and wellbeing of women and their families”.

Over the last few years, Access Bank has built an acknowledged reputation for service excellence across all its markets including Ghana. The Bank continues to churn impactful and customer-focused campaigns such as “Fist Against Fistula” and most recently “Fly Now Pay Later”, a scheme in partnership with Emirates Airlines and designed to encourage customers to travel around the world and pay later at their convenience.

It also continues to invest in its digital banking infrastructure to ensure excellent customer experience and highly efficient operations, thus helping to reduce banking costs for customers and provide them value for money.

The Marketing World Awards (MWA) organized by Instinct Wave, remains one of the most credible industry awards in Ghana today. It showcases and applauds best performing Banks, Corporations, and Personalities in various categories of the Ghanaian economy and also gauges best marketing practices in the industry. Past winners have included blue-chip companies such as Barclays Bank, Unilever, and MTN among others.