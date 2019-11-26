ModernGhanalogo

Meet The Teacher Who Uses Music, Dance To Teach His Pupils

Percy Sackey with his pupils in the school compound, dancing

Percy Sackey is a teacher at the Obo Presby School in the Kwahu Hills. He uses music and dance to teach and motivate his pupils at the school.

Joy News’ Justice Baidoo visited the school to learn more about the teacher’s unconventional methods of teaching.

