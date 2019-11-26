Meet The Teacher Who Uses Music, Dance To Teach His Pupils By News Desk 2 HOURS AGO EDUCATION Percy Sackey with his pupils in the school compound, dancing Percy Sackey is a teacher at the Obo Presby School in the Kwahu Hills. He uses music and dance to teach and motivate his pupils at the school. Joy News’ Justice Baidoo visited the school to learn more about the teacher’s unconventional methods of teaching. Watch the video below: ---Myjoyonline.com
Meet The Teacher Who Uses Music, Dance To Teach His Pupils
Percy Sackey is a teacher at the Obo Presby School in the Kwahu Hills. He uses music and dance to teach and motivate his pupils at the school.
Joy News’ Justice Baidoo visited the school to learn more about the teacher’s unconventional methods of teaching.
Watch the video below:
---Myjoyonline.com