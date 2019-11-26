Dwamena Akenten SHS: Old Students Give 20-Seater Toilet Facility To Alma Mater

Old students of Dwamena Akenten Senior High School at Offinso in the Offinso South district of the Ashanti region has averted what could have been a sanitation crisis in the school with the building an ultra-modern 20-seater toilet facility.

The facility, which was at the cost of GHC70, 000, replaces the girls’ old facility which could not serve the over 1, 000 population who resulted to open defecation to avoid the contracting vaginal infections like candidiasis.

The donation which took place on Friday, November 22, 2019, was attended by traditional rulers, government officials, old students, and students’ bodies.

The Project Coordinator and an old student, Mr. Augustine Aidoo, who on behalf of the association handed the facility to the school, said the members are committed to mobilizing resources to improve the conditions at the school.

He, therefore, urged the students to use the facility in good use and keep it clean.

“The facility is our kind gesture to promote a clean environment and sanitation in the school to help academic works. We believe it will be put into proper use,” he appealed.

The Head Mistress of Dwamena Akenten Senior High School, Mrs. Margaret Appiah, who received the donation on behalf of the school, described it as a timely intervention and said it will help the girls in their academics.

“The girls visit the only old facility in turns because of unavailability of spaces in the morning which encouraged lateness to classes, affecting smooth academic works."