Unemployed Teachers Storm Education Ministry To Demand Posting

Some trained teachers who have not been posted after graduating from various Colleges of Education on Monday picketed at the Ministry of Education to demand postings.

The teachers claim they completed their national service in 2017, and have also been duly licensed since 2018.

They are thus calling on the government through the Ghana Education Service to engage them.

One of the aggrieved teachers said, “we are not going anywhere till they post us… We've done everything they asked us to do. We have our license, certificate from our Colleges of Education and national service certificate. This is all it takes for us to be posted,” he said.

“People in the communities we come from see us as waste because we are just a burden to the community. We've sent our petitions to the GEs but they are not giving us a concrete response,” another said.

An open letter addressed to President Akufo-Addo in October 2018 by Ekow Paintsil Djan, the Immediate Past Deputy General Secretary of the Teacher Trainees' Association of Ghana (TTAG) and a newly trained teacher said some 16,000 trained teachers were yet to be posted.

“Trained teachers have written and passed all their thirty-eight (38) papers back in college. Licensure Examination was introduced by the National Teaching Council this very year (2018) claiming that will render them more 'Professionals'. Most students were agitating that it was an attempt by the Government to deliberately deny trained teachers of employment,” he noted, alleging that the licensing of teachers is directly linked to the unemployment of the teachers.

---citinewsroom