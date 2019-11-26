Breaking News: Fire Guts NAM1's Zylofon Tv Building [Video]

The building housing the Zylofon Television station located at East Legon road is on flames this evening.

Equipment running into millions of Ghana Cedis have been destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

The incident happened earlier this evening when the Tv station was telecasting a repeat of Deontay Wilder’s showdown with Luis Ortiz over the weekend.

According to an eye witness who spoke to Modernghana, workers in the building run for their lives after they attempted to quench the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire service personnel who arrived at the scene doused the fire with no casualty recorded.

Below is a short video of the sad incidence.